34 soldiers killed, 14 injured in attack in western Niger

Over 30 soldiers were killed and many others were injured in an attack in western Niger near the Malian border, media outlets reported Friday.

The attack on Thursday in the town of Banibangou, 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital Niamey, was blamed on ISIS (Daesh) in the Sahel region and killed 34 and injured 14 Nigerien soldiers, French broadcaster RFI reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

"Tens of terrorists" were also killed during the retaliation.

The region was previously the stage of a violent attack in 2020, when terrorists destroyed two military posts and killed over 200 soldiers.

Banibangou is located in the Tillaberi region, which borders Burkina Faso and Mali, and faces regular attacks blamed on an affiliate of the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Niger is ruled by a junta, which ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last July, citing a worsening security situation.





