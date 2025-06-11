34 Mpox cases detected in Ghana

A total of 34 new mpox (monkeypox) cases have been detected in Ghana, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 79, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

In a statement, the GHS announced that the new cases were reported across 10 regions of the West African nation. It also noted that four individuals are currently receiving hospital treatment, while contact tracing efforts are ongoing.

The health authority emphasized that nationwide surveillance efforts have been intensified.

Authorities urged the public to immediately report to the nearest health facility if they experience symptoms such as skin rashes, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or muscle pain.

The Ghanaian government had previously announced its first mpox cases of the year on May 19, with four individuals initially testing positive.