Boko Haram kills 12 in fresh attack in northeast Nigeria

At least 12 people of Nigeria's Bokko Ghide community, including two vigilantes, were killed Saturday by Boko Haram terrorists in the Gwoza local government area of the northeastern Borno State, a local leader confirmed to Anadolu on Sunday.

Gwoza Emir Mohammed Timta, the traditional and Islamic leader of the area, confirmed the incident to Anadolu on Sunday morning.

While two local vigilantes were ambushed and killed along the Kirawa road under the Pulka district, 10 other victims were civilians who went into the bush in search of firewood for cooking.

"Though we have buried the victims, others who sustained varying degrees of injuries are receiving medical treatment in Maiduguri," Timta said. "People are now scared to visit their farmlands, and it's time for land preparation ahead of the rain proper."

The attacks came barely 48 after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent Defense Minister Badaru Abubakar, Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Christopher Musa, and other top military commanders to assess the security situation in Borno State after Governor Babagana Zulum raised alarm that terrorists are regrouping and becoming more deadly in the Lake Chad region.





