28 killed in terror attack in northwest Nigeria

At least 28 people, including 20 miners, were killed by terrorists locally referred to as bandits during coordinated attacks in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in northwest Nigeria.

The attacks, which targeted three remote communities, occurred Thursday but were only confirmed by police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar on Saturday.

"We were only briefed late last night," Abubakar told Anadolu correspondent, adding that an official statement will be issued after the investigation is completed.

The affected communities were identified as Gobirawa Chali, Damaga and Lugga. Multiple displaced residents said the attack was sudden and violent, with large numbers of armed men storming the areas.

Twenty miners were shot dead at a mining site in Gobirawa Chali, while five people were killed in Damaga and three others in Lugga.

"The terrorists were brutal. There were over 50 men who opened fire on armless residents in their farms and others at their respective homes. Aside from the 28 that were killed and subsequently buried on Friday, several others were injured," said Isah Ibrahim, a displaced resident of one of the affected communities.

Amnesty International expressed concern over the incident, saying many residents remain missing following the attack.

Nigeria's northwest region, particularly Zamfara State, continues to face major security challenges despite ongoing military operations.









