Germany calls for political solution in Sudan conflict, announces $141M in aid

Germany on Tuesday called for a political solution to the conflict in Sudan and announced an additional €125 million ($141 million) in humanitarian aid amid a severe crisis in the African country.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the world is witnessing "the greatest humanitarian catastrophe" of "our time" in Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of families have been displaced and millions face extreme hunger, many on the brink of starvation.

Baerbock announced she will attend today's international Sudan conference in London, which will bring together global and regional actors to discuss the latest developments, diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict, and humanitarian efforts to bring aid to millions of civilians.

"At the London conference, we will work with our African partners to identify options for unrestricted humanitarian access, protection of the civilian population, and a political solution to the bloody conflict," Baerbock said, adding that representatives from key regional actors, as well as the US and UN, will attend the conference.

"The conflicting parties in Sudan will only come to the negotiating table through joint international pressure. The Gulf states, in particular, play a crucial role. They must use their influence, for example, to establish humanitarian corridors," she said, adding that Germany will provide an additional €125 million ($141 million) in humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the people in the region.

Sudan's humanitarian crisis stems from a long-running conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory across Sudan to government forces.