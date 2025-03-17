Rwanda severs diplomatic ties with Belgium for 'taking sides in regional conflict': Foreign Ministry

M23 rebels gather around a truck during the escort of captured FDLR members (not pictured) to Rwanda for repatriation, at the Goma-Gisenyi Grande Barrier border crossing, March 1, 2025. (REUTERS)

Rwanda on Monday cut diplomatic ties with Belgium amid the conflict in eastern DR Congo, according to an official statement.

The decision is "effective immediately," the Rwandan Foreign Ministry said, and explained that it was "taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium's pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions."

The Rwandan ministry required all Belgian diplomats in Rwanda to leave the country in 48 hours.

The ministry criticized Belgium for undermining Rwanda "both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda."

"Today, Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region," the ministry also noted.

The Rwandan Foreign Ministry further criticized Belgium for its "destructive historical role in fueling the ethnic extremism that resulted in entrenched discrimination and persecution, and ultimately the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," and for allowing "Belgian territory to be used by groups that propagate genocide denial and sustain genocidal ideology."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame accused Belgium on Sunday of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also accused Belgium of cutting off a big chunk of Rwanda's land onto Congo during the colonial days so that Rwanda looks as small as Belgium.

Earlier this month, German authorities joined the US and UK in issuing sanction measures against Rwanda over the conflict in eastern Congo.

Congo and Western countries accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda has denied the allegation.

The rebel group has intensified its offensive in eastern Congo since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Recently, the rebels captured Nyabiondo, located 110 kilometers (68 miles) northwest of Goma in North Kivu province, after days of fierce fighting with government forces and the pro-government militia Wazalendo. Last week, the group seized the town of Kashebere in North Kivu.

Peace talks between the Congolese government and M23 rebel group brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the African Union peace mediator for the conflict in Congo, are scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Angola.

The Congolese government has said at least 7,000 people have been killed in the fighting since January.