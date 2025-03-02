Uganda confirms 2nd Ebola death in latest outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said Uganda's Health Ministry reported the death of a 4-year-old from the Sudan Ebola virus, marking the second fatality from the disease.

The WHO office in Uganda said on X late Saturday that the child "tragically passed away" at Mulago Hospital in the East African country's capital Kampala on Feb. 25.

The global health body said it was collaborating with Uganda's Health Ministry and partners to contain the outbreak, stressing its continued support for the country's response efforts.

Kampala confirmed the outbreak of the Sudan virus disease on Jan. 30, after a 32-year-old nurse, the first documented patient, died from the infection.

Uganda had previously announced it had "contained" the latest outbreak of the Sudan Ebola virus. The country discharged all eight Ebola patients on Feb. 18 after they tested negative, though 265 contacts remained under quarantine and were being monitored.

Sudan Ebola is one of the six species of the Ebola virus. The disease, caused by the Sudan Ebola virus, is a hemorrhagic fever with a high fatality rate.

There is no licensed vaccine for the Sudan Ebola virus, according to WHO. A clinical trial for a potential vaccine began after the organization donated 2,160 doses of a candidate vaccine and treatments to Uganda.















