South African budget postponed over lack of agreement, parliament says

South Africa's national budget, which was meant to be tabled on Wednesday, has been postponed until further notice because of a lack of agreement, the speaker of the National Assembly said on Wednesday.

Speaker Thoko Didiza told lawmakers that budget proceedings had never been postponed like this in the three decades since the end of apartheid.

This year the African National Congress will need the support of other parties to pass the budget, as it lost its parliamentary majority in an election last year.

Its main partner in the coalition government that emerged last year, the Democratic Alliance, has called a press conference, where it says it will give its position on the budget process.