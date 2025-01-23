Ethiopia bus accident kills 25

A bus overturned in northern Ethiopia on Thursday killing 25 people, police said.

The accident in the Dawunt district of Amhara region also left 14 people seriously injured and receiving treatment at hospitals in Delanta and Dessie, local authorities said.

Road accidents are common in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, where roads are often poorly maintained.

More than 70 people died in December when a truck carrying a wedding party fell into a river.

Another bus swerved into a river in southern Ethiopia in September, killing at least 28.









