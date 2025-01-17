Nigerian Army kills 76 extremists in Borno State

The Nigerian Army announced Thursday that it killed 76 extremists during a week-long operation in Borno State.

Army spokesperson Edward Buba, speaking at a press conference in the capital, Abuja, said the operation was conducted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

Buba did not disclose the identity of the group to which the extremists belonged.

The announcement follows an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in which 40 famers were killed in Borno, a region known for frequent insurgent activities by the terrorist group.

Boko Haram has been waging an insurgency since 2009, seeking to enforce its version of Islamic law and halt Western education.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of approximately 35,000 civilians and the displacement of over 2 million people, making it Africa's longest-running militant conflict.

In a separate operation in northwest Nigeria, the military reported killing 64 extremists, arresting 69 suspects and rescuing 62 hostages.

Kidnappings remain prevalent in the region, with many victims only released after ransom payments.