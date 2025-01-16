African leaders seek collaboration, technology innovation to tackle climate change

African leaders sought collaboration among nations and technology innovation to tackle climate change and ensure sustainable development of nations on the continent.

Addressing the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week in the United Arab Emirates Wednesday, they maintained synergy among nations was critical to addressing climate change and growing the continent's economy for sustainable development.

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said no nation can walk the road to sustainability alone. He said the fight against climate change requires collaboration among nations.

"The fight against climate change is not merely an environmental necessity but a global economic opportunity to reshape the trajectory of our continent and the global energy landscape," he declared.

For Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, political commitment alone cannot address the climate change issue and sustainable development, urging leaders to close the gap between political will and tangible action.

"We recognize that sustainable development is a collective effort. We must learn from the mistake of the past," he said, asking nations to embrace technology in tackling climate challenges for sustainable development "where politics has failed."

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, for his part, said that investment in Africa will guarantee access to the growing market.

While highlighting his country's efforts to boost the economy, and tackle environmental problems, Museveni said his country will collaborate with nations on the recommendations of the Abu Dhabi summit.



