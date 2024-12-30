Turkish aid agency TIKA provides food aid for 250 children at South Sudan orphanage

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided food supplies for 250 children at an orphanage in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The aid included 1 ton each of sugar, maize flour, AZAM flour, rice, lentils, and beans, along with 500 liters of cooking oil.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Metin Ergin emphasized Türkiye's commitment to supporting South Sudan during the handover ceremony on Monday.

"As the Turkish government, we are trying to contribute humbly, and we appreciate the Foundation's acceptance of our support. Türkiye attaches great importance to its relations and fraternal ties with South Sudan, and we will continue to do our best to support our brothers and sisters in South Sudan to the extent we are able," Ergin said.

Sheikh Juma Saeed Ali, director of the Sheikh Dafallah Abbas Foundation, expressed gratitude for the assistance from the Turkish government during these challenging times.

He noted that most of the children at the center are orphans or come from impoverished families, making it difficult to meet their basic needs.

"We want to thank you very much for coming and observing the handover of these items to us, which enables us to continue supporting these orphans at this center," he said.

He explained that the center, established in 1980, focuses on supporting vulnerable people who lack the resources to educate their children.

"We are facing a lot of challenges because nobody is supporting us, unless someone like this comes to visit the center and offers assistance. But people with good will, like TIKA, are the ones supporting this center," he stated.