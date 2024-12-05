Unknown disease leaves 131 dead in Congo as experts seek answers

The number of people who have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo from a previously unknown disease has risen to 131, health authorities said on Thursday.



Teams of medical experts in the south-west of the country have found two more villages where at least 60 deaths have been recorded, according to the health minister of Kwango province, Apollinaire Yumba.



In recent days, a team of epidemiologists travelled to the Kwango region of Panzi to support local doctors in treating patients and to determine the nature of the disease.



According to Yumba, 382 people with symptoms of the disease have been registered so far.



At present, little is known about the disease, which mainly affects children up to the age of 15. Symptoms include fever, headaches, breathing problems and anaemia.



The minister announced that further teams of experts would be sent to the area.



In addition to collecting samples, the medical experts have tried to encourage the population to practice hygiene and social distancing.



It is not yet known whether the disease can be transmitted only through physical contact or also by other means.









