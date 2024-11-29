Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 19

The death toll from landslides triggered by torrential rains in eastern Uganda rises to 19 after rescue workers recovered four more bodies, with more than 100 still missing, police said on Friday.

The landslides have affected several villages including Masugu, Namachele, Natola, Namagugu, and Tagalu in Buluganya sub-county, Bulambuli district.

Locals are digging through the mud using hand hoes and other elementary tools in search of missing loved ones.

Police say emergency responders are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to those affected.

In an earlier statement, police said rescue operations were being hindered by impassable roads, which are preventing vehicles, including ambulances and wheel loaders, from reaching the scene.

The Uganda Red Cross Society said at least 45 houses were completely buried, while others were partially damaged. The impacted area is about 50 acres with homesteads and farmlands spread downhill.

The East African nation has been hit by unusually heavy rainfall since October that has triggered widespread flooding and landslides in different parts of the country.

In a message late Thursday, Prime Minister Nabbanjah Robinah condoled with the families of the victims. She said medium and long-term solutions have been developed to prevent such disasters, and called upon local leaders and residents in disaster-prone areas across the country to collaborate with the government to avert such occurrences in the future.