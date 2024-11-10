Several Chadian soldiers killed in clashes with Boko Haram terrorist group: Reports

Several soldiers, including senior officers, were killed and many others injured in clashes between the Chadian army and Boko Haram terrorist group in the Lake Chad region on Saturday, according to local media.

The incident came weeks after President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno launched an operation against the terror group, following a deadly attack on a military base in Lac province that killed 40 soldiers last month.

Officials were yet to confirm Saturday's toll but local media reports said six soldiers, including two generals, were killed and five others were injured.

On Sunday, Deby expressed his "sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs who died defending the homeland during the clashes" and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

"Following clashes between Chad's security forces and a group of terrorists from the Boko Haram sect, I would like to salute the bravery of our valiant soldiers who fought a heroic battle that annihilated the group that ventured into our territory," the president said in a message.

Last month's attack targeted a Defense and Security Forces base in the Barkaram area of Lac, near Ngouboua, a town located around 480 kilometers (298 miles) northwest of the capital N'Djamena.

After the attack, Deby led an operation dubbed Haskanite to track down the assailants.

He withdrew from the frontline on Saturday, according to the President's Office.

Deby reaffirmed that the Operation Haskanite "in all its air, sea and land continues to track down the last elements of this evil sect."

Chad has been battling an insurgency in the Lake Chad region, where government forces regularly clash with terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.