African leaders congratulate Trump on projected election win

African leaders on Wednesday congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump on his projected win in Tuesday's U.S. presidential elections.

The presidents of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Eritrea, Somalia, Guinea Bissau, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Togo have all sent congratulatory messages to Trump.

Congratulating Trump, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation."

"In the global arena, we look forward to our Presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 Presidency in 2026," he added.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote on X: "Congratulations to President-elect (Donald Trump) on your election victory. The world needs more leaders who speak for the people. Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world."

CALLS FOR GLOBAL PEACE



In his congratulatory message, Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki said that Trump's election "has occurred at a very crucial time when global peace is of paramount importance more than ever before", according to a statement posted on X by Information Minister Yemane G. Meskel.

Afwerki said in this respect, "we extend to you our best wishes for success in your pronounced position on this critical objective."

He also expressed his hopes that Trump's "election will open a new chapter of fruitful and constructive ties of cooperation between Eritrea and the US."

In his message, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said he looks forward to continuing their strong collaboration and partnership to advance peace, security, and common prosperity for the two nations.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Trump, saying he looks forward to strengthening the ties between his country and the U.S. amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

"Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens," Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement from Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser.

"Acknowledging the United States' influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader trusts that President Trump will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity," the statement added.

Guinea Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo also congratulated Trump on his projected victory.

"I wish him every success for his mandate and look forward to strengthening relations between our two countries with him. May this new mandate bring peace and progress,'' he wrote on his official X account.

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema said: "We look forward to strengthening our bilateral cooperation & deepening our ties.''

Congratulating Trump, Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye said on X: "I look forward to further strengthen the Burundi-USA cooperation."























