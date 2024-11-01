BOTSWANAS RULING PARTY LOSES POWER AFTER ELECTION AS OPPOSITION MAKES GAINS

The governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost its nearly six-decade hold on power after suffering a shock election defeat, preliminary election results indicated on Friday.

The BDP fielded incumbent President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, 63, and tallies released by the Independent Electoral Commission show that opposition parties won at least 35 of 61 seats in Parliament. Masisi had only served a single term, taking over from Ian Khama in 2019.

Despite having governed the diamond-rich southern African nation since 1966, the initial results showed BDP had only won a single seat as of early Friday.

"Unexpected as it is, it is a good time to take a rest, I worked six to seven days a week," President Masisi told a news conference in the capital Gaborone as he conceded defeat.

The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change, led by Duma Boko, won 22 seats and the Botswana Congress Party, headed by Dumelang Saleshando, took eight, according to the tallies.

The Botswana Patriotic Front, established by followers of former President Ian Khama after his exit from the BDP, secured five seats.

"As of 05.04 a.m., Nov.1 2024, opposition parties have garnered more than half of the parliamentary seats," the Mmegi newspaper reported on its Facebook page, while stating that the BDP had officially lost state power.

Under Botswana's Constitution, the party that holds a majority of parliamentary seats can choose the president and form a government. With opposition parties now holding more than half of parliamentary seats, the BDP has officially lost the election, held on Wednesday.





