South Sudan declares cholera outbreak

South Sudan declared a cholera outbreak in the country on Monday.

The declaration came after reports of 44 suspected cholera cases and six laboratory-confirmed cases on Oct. 23 in Renk, Upper Nile State.

As of Oct. 27, 49 cholera cases have been reported among refugees, returnees and local communities.

Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng assured citizens that the government is committed to stopping the spread of cholera in Renk.

"The Ministry of Health is aware of the difficult conditions refugees and returnees face, such as overcrowding and poor water and sanitation, which can lead to outbreaks. However, the ministry is working with health and water sanitation and hygiene cluster partners on the ground to ensure that the risk of the outbreak spreading is minimized," said Deng.

Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, the World Health Organization (WHO) country representative for South Sudan, affirmed that the WHO had prepositioned medical supplies necessary for cholera management in Renk and Malakal, Upper Nile State and reiterated the organization's commitment to assisting the South Sudanese government and partners in controlling the spread of cholera.

Karamagi reiterated the WHO's commitment to supporting the Health Ministry in enhancing disease surveillance, improving response coordination and ensuring the availability of medical supplies.



