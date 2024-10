Sudanese women from community kitchens run by local volunteers distribute meals for people who are affected by conflict and extreme hunger and are out of reach of international aid efforts, in Omdurman, Sudan, July 27, 2024. (REUTERS)

The UN food agency on Monday warned that hundreds of thousands could die of hunger in Sudan as the country has been going through a hunger crisis.

"The brutal war in Sudan has triggered the world's largest hunger crisis," the World Food Program (WFP) said on X.

"1 in 2 people struggle to eat every day. Famine has been confirmed in North Darfur," it added.

WFP described the humanitarian needs as "immense," adding: "Without humanitarian assistance, hundreds of thousands could die of hunger."