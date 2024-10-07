Ten dead, five injured after Zambia mine collapses

 Contact Us
Published October 07,2024
Rescue efforts were underway after a mine pit collapsed in Zambia's Mumbwa District, killing 10 people and injuring five, police said on Monday.

"An unknown number of people went to conduct mining activities at the pit this morning. During the course of their mining activities, the earth collapsed on them," Zambian police said in a statement.

Rescue efforts were underway to save miners believed to be trapped under the debris.

"We will do everything possible to provide assistance and ensure a thorough investigation," local politician Collins Nzovu said in a statement.