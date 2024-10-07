4.4 million expected to face crisis levels of hunger in Somalia: UN

The number of people experiencing crisis levels of hunger in Somalia is expected to rise to 4.4 million between October and December, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Monday.

"At least 3.6 million people are currently experiencing crisis levels of hunger in Somalia. This number is expected to rise to 4.4 million people between October and December when below average rains are anticipated," the OCHA said in a statement.

From October to December, a period usually characterized by a spike in disease outbreaks and reduced food access, acute malnutrition is expected to worsen, it added.

Additionally, 1.6 million children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition until July 2025 in Somalia, including 403,000 who are likely to suffer from severe malnutrition, according to the statement.

Compared to the same period last year, the expected caseload represents a 14 and 21% increase in Global Acute Malnutrition and Severe Acute Malnutrition.

The expected deterioration in acute malnutrition is largely attributable to the expected scale-down of humanitarian and social protection programs due to limited funding.

"This will likely lead to reduced health and nutrition services that are crucial to preventing or managing acute malnutrition, especially among the displaced population that rely heavily on humanitarian assistance," it added.

Additionally, it said the seasonal rise in disease prevalence and the potential outbreaks are expected to significantly exacerbate the situation in the Horn of Africa nation.

Access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities is also expected to decline during the rainy season, heightening the risk of disease.

On Oct. 3, James Swan, UN acting envoy to Somalia, called for further support to the $1.6 billion 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which is only 37% funded.

The Somali Disaster Management Agency recently ramped up its response efforts to assist Somalis facing the hunger crisis.

In collaboration with local authorities, the agency on Friday delivered immediate relief to 6,000 families from the hardest-hit communities in the town of Afgoye in Lower Shabelle province.