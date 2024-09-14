3 US citizens among 37 sentenced to death in DR Congo for role in failed coup

A military court in DR Congo on Friday sentenced to death 37 people, including three US citizens, for their role in a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this year.

The convicts were charged with criminal association, attack, terrorism as well as financing terrorism.

Three more foreigners-one each from the UK, Belgium and Canada-are also among the convicts.

The trial began in July in the case that relates to a night raid and failed coup in May by opposition figure Christian Malanga, who launched an attack on the presidential palace as well as the residence of Vital Kamerhe, the president of the country's National Assembly.

Malanga, however, was fatally shot while resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, according to the Congolese army.

The slain Malanga's son Marcel Malanga, 21, is among three US citizens who were sentenced to death.

Fourteen defendants were acquitted and all of the convicts have five days to appeal.











