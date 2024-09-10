Iraq disturbed by terrorist PKK activity, youth recruitment - defense minister

Iraq's defense minister said Tuesday that the government is disturbed by the activities of the terrorist group PKK and its recruitment of young people from southern cities into the terror group.

"The Turkish side is greatly concerned about the PKK's presence (in Iraq)," Thabet Al-Abbasi said in a televised interview. PKK terrorists often hide across the Turkish border into Iraq to plan terror attacks.

"The Iraqi government has decided to close down parties affiliated with the PKK in line with the law. The Iraqi government has become seriously uncomfortable with the PKK's (recent) escalations and the recruitment of youth from southern cities like Samawah and Nasiriyah into the group," he stated.

The PKK is also known for deceiving and coercing young people to join its terrorist ranks, in violating of the law.

Al-Abbasi also said Iraq hopes to sign a security agreement with Türkiye similar to its existing deal with Iran.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Earlier this year, Iraq declared the PKK a banned group, a step welcomed by Türkiye, though it says it also wants Iraq to declare the PKK a terrorist group.





