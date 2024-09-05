Turkish, Azerbaijani businessmen aim to boost trade volume between 2 countries

Turkish and Azerbaijani businessmen aim to increase the trade volume between their two countries.

Speaking to Anadolu, Huseyin Buyukfirat, chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), said: "We represent leading companies in sectors such as agriculture and livestock, construction, industry, trade, health and tourism between Türkiye and Azerbaijan."

He added that their goal is to contribute to the development and strengthening of both the Azerbaijani and Turkish economies, becoming one of the cornerstones of the "unbreakable bridge of brotherhood" between the two countries.

Buyukfirat said they prioritize efforts to enhance competitive strength between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, aiming for sustainable growth supported by structural reforms and seeking lasting solutions to social issues.







