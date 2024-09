At least 129 people were killed and 59 others injured during an attempted prison break in DR Congo, an official said early Tuesday.

The incident was reported on Monday at the nation's biggest Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa, said Interior Minister Shabani Lukoo.

"The provisional toll is 129 dead, including 24 by gunfire, after warning, the other victims have died by jostling or suffocation. There are also 59 injured people taken into care by the government," said Lukoo on X.