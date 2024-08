Nine dead in quarry collapse in Zambia

Nine people have been reported dead in a landslide at a quarry in Zambia.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the collapse occurred at an informal quarry in Chongwe, about 50 kilometers east of the capital Lusaka.

Hamoonga noted that nine people died in the incident, and one person was injured.

An investigation has been launched. In December 2023, a collapse at an open copper mine in northern Zambia resulted in the deaths of approximately 30 miners.