News Africa Ukrainians still see Zelensky as legitimate president - poll

Ukrainians still see Zelensky as legitimate president - poll

Despite an extended period without elections since Russia invaded in 2022, a significant number of Ukrainians still consider Volodymyr Zelensky to be their legitimate president.

DPA AFRICA Published June 17,2024 Subscribe

A large majority of Ukrainians continue to view Volodymyr Zelensky as their legitimate president, despite his extended tenure without elections since Russia invaded the country in 2022.



According to a survey published on Monday by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 70% of the 2,011 respondents believe that Zelensky should remain in office until the end of the war. Only 22% were against.



The results contradicted Moscow's claim that Zelensky's term of office had long since expired and that he was no longer the country's legitimate leader.



Zelensky's term of office would have formally ended on May 20, 2024. However, nearly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory is occupied, rendering elections impossible. Martial law, imposed after the invasion, also prevents holding a new election.



According to the survey, 56% of Ukrainians were satisfied with Zelensky's performance as president and 37% were dissatisfied. In a survey in September last year, Zelensky received 77% approval.



A total of 58% of respondents were in favour of no compromises in negotiations with Russia, with 30% voting against.



At the same time, 65% of respondents believed that the goals of any negotiations with Russia should be put to a referendum.









