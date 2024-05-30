SECURITY COUNCIL EXTENDS MANDATE FOR UNS SOUTH SUDAN SANCTIONS, PANEL OF EXPERTS

The UN Security Council (UNSC) voted Thursday to extend a resolution to renew sanctions on South Sudan, which includes assets freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo.

The resolution, penned by the U.S., called for renewing sanctions on South Sudan until May 31, 2025, and renewing the mandate of the Panel of Experts of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee until July 1, 2025.

It garnered significant support in the Council, with nine member states voting in favor, with six abstentions.

"We welcome the extension of the South Sudan panel of experts mandate and the renewal of the arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze measures for an additional 12 months. The measures outlined in this resolution continue to play a critical role in promoting peace and stability in South Sudan and in the broader region," U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said after the vote.

Wood emphasized the U.S.' commitment to the people of South Sudan and pledged to "work closely with the transitional government fellow council members and all stakeholders to facilitate peace, security and prosperity for the country and the region."

The UNSC imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan in July 2018 in the wake of renewed violence in July 2016 that collapsed the 2015 peace deal signed to end years of conflict.

While some members of the Council believe the sanctions are useful, others have voiced their concerns about the penalties negatively affecting the security situation in South Sudan.