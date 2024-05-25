Death toll from Papua New Guinea landslide climbs to 300

The death toll from a massive landslide in a remote region of northern Papua New Guinea has risen to more than 300, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

While confirming the latest death toll, Aimos Akem, a member of parliament from Enga province, said the landslide that hit the Maip-Mulitaka region in the early hours of Friday also ripped out 1,182 houses in the Rural LLG area, local daily PNG Post Courier reported.

According to ground reports, he said the landslide buried more than 300 people and devastated six villages in the region.

The landslide destroyed Yambili village in Enga province, which is over 600 kilometres (372 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Mark Ipuia, a local leader and former lawmaker from the region, said Yambali village is covered in large piles of rocks caused by the deadly landslide that occurred about 3 a.m. (1700GMT Thursday).

The local authorities have not confirmed the death toll yet.

The landslide has also blocked a road leading to the town of Porgera, which is home to a large gold mine.

The US and Australia have separately offered assistance to the Papua New Guinea government.

President Joe Biden and his wife expressed their concern for the affected people in a message.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra is ready to assist the government.











