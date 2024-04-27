Somalia suspends, detains members of US-trained unit for theft

The Somali Defense Ministry said several members from a US-trained elite unit had been detained and suspended from army responsibility for stealing rations donated by Washington.

The Defense Ministry said late Thursday that the army investigated commandos to ensure accountability measures are in line with a reform agenda.

The government did not disclose details of the suspended officers.

"During these investigations the Somali National Armed Forces have reported a diversion of Danab rations within a unit of its forces," according to the ministry.

It added that the government takes the incidents seriously and the investigation resulted "in the suspension and detention of officers within the ranks to ensure accountability and transparency."

The ministry said it notified the incident to stakeholders and will share the outcomes of the investigations in due course.

The 3,000-strong elite soldiers known as Danab is the most organized well-equipped and capable soldiers in the national army who have been fighting the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, al-Shabaab, since 2017.













