At least 70 dead, 131,000 displaced in Kenya floods

At least 70 people have been killed and 131,000 others displaced as a flood caused by heavy rains swept parts of Kenya, a government official has confirmed.

"Contrary to other figures, the official tally of fellow Kenyans who have regrettably lost their lives due to the flooding situation now stands at 70," government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura, wrote on X Friday.

"We extend our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. The number of households stands at over 131,000," he added.

The flood affected the capital Nairobi, closing down some roads and many neighborhoods submerged in water.

The Kenya Railways Corporation was forced to suspend suburban train services nationwide due to the floods.

Apart from Kenya, other East African countries, including Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo have also been adversely affected by the floods.







