Kyiv welcomes passing of $60.8B Ukraine aid package by US House

Ukrainian authorities have welcomed the passing of a military aid package for the war-torn country worth over $60 billion during Saturday's vote by the US House of Representatives.

In a statement on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the House of Representatives, and particularly Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that "keeps history on the right track," saying "democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to protect it.

"The vital U.S. aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger," Zelenskyy also said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a statement on X described the bill's passing as a "bad day" for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for "anyone who dared to believe that America could waver when it comes to defending what and who it stands for."

"We are grateful to the U.S. House of Representatives, its Speaker and members of both parties, for passing the long-awaited Ukraine aid bill. Everyone who made this decision a reality made the right choice. The United States has reaffirmed its global leadership," he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also expressed his gratitude for the passing of the bill on X, while providing details on the contents of the aid in a separate statement on Telegram.

Almost $50 billion of the aid will be directed to defense expenditure, Shmyhal said, noting that $7.8 billion will be allocated to potential budget support, $1.57 billion will be used for economic aid, and $400 million will be funded for border protection and humanitarian demining.

Earlier on Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a $60.8 billion aid bill to Ukraine as the country continues to fight off Russia's war that began in February 2022.

The bill is expected to be passed by the US Senate next week, after which it will be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.





Kaynak: AA_ING









