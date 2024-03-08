African Union demands end to violence targeting women

The African Union Commission (AUC) Friday called for an end to violence deliberately targeting women, highlighting the plight of women in conflict zones like Palestine.

AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat's message on International Women's Day acknowledged this year's theme of "Invest in Women: Accelerate progress," but argued that peace is essential for progress that is being hampered by conflict.

Women and girls are the first victims of armed conflicts, stated Mahamat, referring to the suffering of women "like the massacred and dehumanized Palestinian women."

Mahamat noted the importance of peace for women's empowerment, calling for silencing the guns and building social peace to achieve true progress for women.

"Such a context, darkened by violence of all kinds, is unfortunately not conducive to the implementation of this year's global theme," he said, referring to the theme "Invest in Women."

He emphasized the devastating impact of armed conflict affecting women across Africa, expressing skepticism about progress towards women's rights, arguing that violence creates an environment hostile to economic and financial inclusion.

He also highlighted the African Union's efforts to promote "positive masculinity" as a tool to combat violence against women.