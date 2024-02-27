At least 14 killed in attack on Burkina Faso mosque

At least 14 people were killed in a suspected terrorist attack on a mosque in eastern Burkina Faso, the country's Islamic body said on Monday.

The attack occurred on Sunday in the town of Natiaboani, the same day gunmen killed more than a dozen worshipers at a catholic church in the north.

"Lawless individuals indiscriminately perpetrated despicable and cowardly attacks on a mosque in Natiaboani. Those killed include the grand imam and several worshippers. This is a provisional toll," the Federation of Islamic Associations of Burkina said in a statement.

The federation condemned in the "strongest terms these unjustifiable barbaric acts."

Natiaboani is in the country's troubled eastern region where multiple armed groups are said to operate.

That same day, at least 15 people were killed by gunmen during Sunday mass in Essakane, northern Burkina Faso.

The West African country has been battling an insurgency that spread from neighboring Mali over the past decade, and has driven thousands of people out of their homes.