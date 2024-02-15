Israeli strike kills 10 people, including 4 children, in central Gaza

At least 10 people were killed, including four children, in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to the official news agency Wafa.

The attack came amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 28,663 people and injured 68,395 others since Oct. 7, according to local health authorities.

The Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatalities in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







