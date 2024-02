Rached Ghannouchi, the jailed leader of the Tunisian opposition party Ennahdha, was sentenced Thursday to a new three-year prison term for the illegal financing of his party, his lawyer said.

A rival of Tunisia's President Kais Saied, Ghannouchi -- who was already serving a 15-month prison sentence for terror-related charges -- was sentenced this time for receiving "foreign financing" for the Islamist party, his lawyer Sami Triki told AFP.