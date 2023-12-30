Gunmen kill 2 police officers in Nigeria

Two policemen in southeast Nigeria were killed Friday after a gunfight.

The suspects were on a kidnap mission when they engaged police in the state of Anambra after spotting the officers clearing gridlock.

Police spokesman in the Anambra command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the gunmen shot the officers and fled.

He said the gunmen were operating in the area when a police team came into contact with the assailants.

The gunmen wore military fatigues and the police-led Mobile Forward Operating Base, which had been on intensive patrol, promptly responded to the fight, said Ikenga.

He said a car the gang used and an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the officers, were recovered, while an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle was also recovered and successfully defused.

Ikenga urged police personnel in Anambra not to be demoralized by the deaths but to draw inspiration from their bravery.

He vowed that the deaths would not be in vain.