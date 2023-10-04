Blast at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria claims 37 lives

An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria's Niger Delta region killed at least 37 people Tuesday.

The blast occurred in the Emohua area of Rivers State while the refinery was processing crude oil, according to local media.

A pregnant woman was among those killed, while many others sustained injuries.

Firefighting teams have been sent to the location and an investigation has been launched, officials said.

Hundreds of illegal oil refineries operate in Nigeria.

The country has approximately 37 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, accounting for 3.1% of global reserves.

Nigeria, which ranks among the top 15 countries in the world in terms of crude oil production, has the world's 10th largest proven oil reserves and is sixth in terms of oil exports.

The Delta region, home to many oil fields, has witnesses acts of sabotage, conflicts and abductions.















