Niger’s military administration closes airspace for French aircraft

Niger's military administration has banned French aircraft from flying over the country's airspace, according to the regional air safety organization, ASECNA.

"Niger's airspace is open to all national and international commercial flights except for French aircraft or aircraft chartered by France including those of the airline Air France," it said in a statement dated late Saturday.

"The air space would remain closed for all military, operational and other special flights, unless receiving prior authorization," the statement added.

In August, the West African nation had announced that it was closing its airspace due to the "threat of intervention from neighboring countries," as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action to restore Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted in a military intervention on July 26.













