Mali junta postpones presidential elections

The military junta in Mali on Monday said presidential elections scheduled for February 2024 to return to civilian power will be postponed.

The two rounds, set for Feb. 4 and 18, 2024, "will be slightly postponed for technical reasons" including financial difficulties for review of voter lists, government spokesman Col. Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement. The new dates will be announced later, he added.

The West African nation underwent two military coups between 2020 and 2021. Led by Col. Assimi Goita, Mali's military seized power in an August 2020. Nine months later in May 2021, the military again arrested the interim civilian president and prime minister.