10 people killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

At least 10 people were killed in an attack carried out by Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria, a report said Sunday.

Members of the terrorist organization attacked workers in fields in the Mafa local government area of Borno state, said the Punch newspaper.

Nine other people were abducted.

Boko Haram, which has been active in Nigeria since the early 2000s, has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people in acts of mass violence since 2009.

The organization has also been carrying out attacks in the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger since 2015.