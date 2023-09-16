Libya says 38 relief planes arrive after deadly floods

Some aid has flowed into Libya following deadly floods that killed thousands in the North African country.

In a statement, the Tripoli-based unity government said 38 planes carrying relief assistance from 17 countries had arrived in Libya.

"A Turkish aid ship is also expected to arrive on Saturday at the port of Tobruk," the statement said.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of the country's deadly flood disaster, adding that he had ordered the mobilization of all state resources to help Libyans.

"As of now, Türkiye has dispatched three aircraft and three ships as part of humanitarian aid for flood-battered Libya," said Erdogan, addressing an urban transformation and earthquake forum in Istanbul.

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing due to the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to the latest official numbers.

Torrential rains from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al-Bayda, and Al-Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna.







