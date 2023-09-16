Libya declares state of emergency in flood-ravaged areas

Libya on Saturday declared a state of emergency in areas struck by this weekend's deadly floods that killed thousands in the North African country.

In a statement, Haidar al-Sayeh, head of the Tripoli-based National Center for Disease Control, said 150 people have been poisoned by contaminated water in the eastern city of Derna.

"Water in Derna is not fit for human consumption," al-Sayeh said.

"The center decided to declare a state of emergency for one year in areas affected by the floods in the east of the country to prevent the spread of any diseases," he added.

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing following deadly flooding caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel.



Derna was the hardest-hit by the deadly flooding that caused two dams to collapse in the eastern city.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 9,000 people are still missing, while the bodies of 3,958 people have been recovered and identified following the flood disaster.







