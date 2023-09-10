Morocco quake death toll rises to 2,122 - ministry

 Contact Us
The death toll in the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to 2,122 people, Moroccan state television reports, citing an update from the Interior Ministry. At least 2,421 others were injured in the quake that rocked several areas in the North African country on Friday, the ministry added. In the province of Al Haouz, the epicentre of the quake, 1,351 deaths have been registered, according to the latest tally.

Published September 10,2023
The powerful earthquake that hit Morocco over the weekend has killed at least 2,122 people, according to the latest figures issued Sunday by the interior ministry.

It also reported 2,421 injured, many of them in critical condition.