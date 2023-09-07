GABONS PRESIDENT ALI BONGO GRANTING FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT AMID IMPROVED HEALTH

The "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions" (CTRI), the military administration overseeing the transition, has announced that President Ali Bongo, taking into account his health condition, is now "free to move as he wishes."

CTRI also confirmed that Bongo has the option to seek medical treatment abroad if he desires. The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) had previously engaged in negotiations with the military administration to secure Bongo's release.

Reports suggest that Bongo, who had received extended medical treatment in Morocco after suffering a stroke in 2018, may consider traveling to Morocco for further medical care.

Additionally, United Nations Special Representative for the Central African Republic, Abdou Abarry, reportedly visited Bongo at his residence, as reported in local news outlets.