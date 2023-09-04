 Contact Us
News Africa France insists its troops will stay in Niger

France insists its troops will stay in Niger

The foreign minister of France has reiterated her country's commitment to maintaining troops in Niger and keeping the French ambassador in place.

A News AFRICA
Published September 04,2023
Subscribe
FRANCE INSISTS ITS TROOPS WILL STAY IN NIGER
A patrol of the Niger national Police drives past the French Embassy in Niamey on August 28, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, has affirmed her nation's dedication to keeping troops stationed in Niger and retaining the French ambassador in his role, despite Niamey's military leadership calling for the envoy's expulsion over a week ago.

Colonna emphasized to Le Monde newspaper that Ambassador Sylvain Itte represents France to Niger's "legitimate authorities," referring to the deposed government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

This declaration coincided with ongoing demonstrations in Niamey, where tens of thousands of protestors gathered for a third consecutive day in proximity to a French military base.

Currently, France maintains approximately 1,500 soldiers in Niger.