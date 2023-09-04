France insists its troops will stay in Niger

France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, has affirmed her nation's dedication to keeping troops stationed in Niger and retaining the French ambassador in his role, despite Niamey's military leadership calling for the envoy's expulsion over a week ago.



Colonna emphasized to Le Monde newspaper that Ambassador Sylvain Itte represents France to Niger's "legitimate authorities," referring to the deposed government of President Mohamed Bazoum.



This declaration coincided with ongoing demonstrations in Niamey, where tens of thousands of protestors gathered for a third consecutive day in proximity to a French military base.



Currently, France maintains approximately 1,500 soldiers in Niger.

















