At least four people were killed in flash floods in northwestern Algeria, according to local authorities on Sunday.



In a statement, the Civil Protection Service said the victims lost their lives after water drifted their car in the town of El-Dalyah in Tlemcen province.



Rescuers are also searching for five other people, who have gone missing in the northeastern El-Bayadh province.



Heavy rains that caused floods were reported in Algeria's western areas in recent days.