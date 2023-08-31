Burkina Faso endorses troop deployment to Niger

Burkina Faso's Cabinet has given the government the greenlight to send troops to help defend neighboring Niger, where the military deposed President Mohamed Bazoum about a month ago.

A Cabinet statement late Wednesday said the government was allowed to deploy a military contingent to Niger "in line with our country's strategic commitments."

"Without warmongering, it must be noted that this commitment is made to prevent and in the best interest of our fight against terrorism, a deep aspiration of the Burkinabe people," said Defense Minister Col. Maj. Kassoum Coulibaly.

"What affects Niger's security fundamentally affects the security of Burkina Faso."

Last week, Niger's military administration authorized troops from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso interceding on their side "in the event of aggression" following threats of military intervention by a West African bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) force seeking to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger was plunged into turmoil July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted Bazoum.

The military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have declared their strong backing for the military administration in Niger.