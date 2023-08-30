Türkiye 'closely' monitoring developments in Gabon following the coup

Türkiye is monitoring developments in Gabon "closely and carefully," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We wish peace and stability to be restored in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after a group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television early Wednesday and announced that they had seized power.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the votes.