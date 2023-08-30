Pan-Islamic grouping condemns coup in Gabon

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned a coup against President Ali Bongo.

In a statement, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said he is following with great concern the developments of the situation in Gabon.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms any attempt to seize power by force," the statement said.

"Respect of democratic institutions and the rule of law are essential for ensuring legitimate governance in Gabon," it added.

The pan-Islamic grouping called on all parties "to exercise restraint and work for the speedy restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Gabon and to resort to legal texts and procedures in the field of elections."

Military officers seized power in Gabon on Wednesday after President Bongo was declared the winner in Saturday's election for a third term.

The military canceled the election results that declared Bongo the winner with 64.27% of the vote.

Bongo has been in power for more than a decade.

Gabon is the latest country to witness a military coup, the third in three years in Africa, after Niger on July 26 and Mali in 2022.

The staged coups sparked a wave of international condemnations, most of which expressed deep concern regarding the state of political instability in the continent.